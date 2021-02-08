Jojo Siwa Just Went Instagram Official With Her Girlfriend In The Sweetest Post

After a month of dating, it's finally time to meet Dance Moms alum and YouTube star Jojo Siwa's girlfriend, Kylie. The 17-year-old introduced her partner to the world in honor of their one-month anniversary, she revealed on Instagram. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" she wrote alongside a series of photos featuring herself and Kylie.

"She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world," Siwa continued, sharing one video of the couple singing "As Long as You Love Me" by Justin Bieber. She continued, "And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!❤️" Siwa also confirmed her and Kylie's relationship on TikTok, posting a video of the pair cuddling together. "I did it!!😭❤️ my human. It's been 1 month since my best friend asked me to be her girlfriend, and it's been the best month ever. I love you☁️," she captioned it.

The heartwarming posts arrive a few weeks after Siwa came out as queer on Twitter, sharing a photo of herself in a "Best Gay Cousin Ever" T-shirt on Jan. 22. Here's everything we know about Kylie and her new romance with the Gen-Z star:

Before Dating, Jojo And Kylie Were Best Friends

Prior to falling in love, Siwa and her girlfriend cultivated a longtime friendship. Kylie also paid tribute to Siwa on their anniversary with an adorable Instagram post, which referenced their past as best friends. "Fall in love with your best friend, guys. it’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here’s to one month with my favorite human :) i love you sharky ♡," Kylie wrote alongside a series of photos and videos featuring Siwa.

Before she and Kylie made their relationship official, Siwa said she was "single as a Pringle" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last December. When asked what traits she wanted in a partner, Siwa seemed to suggest she'd love for her S.O. to be a friend first. "In a couple words: Nice, cares about me, and is there for me through thick and thin…What's most important to me is just somebody who genuinely, really, truly cares about me," she told the outlet.

Jojo's Family Approves Of Kylie

Like her coming out announcement, Siwa's anniversary post for Kylie received widespread support from fellow celebrities. Paris Hilton, Colleen Ballinger, and Nikkie de Jager were among those to write supportive messages in the comments section. But, perhaps most importantly, Kylie got the seal of approval from the Siwa family. JoJo’s mom, Jessalynn Siwa, wrote, “Love you both so much 🌈🎀❤️.” Jayden Siwa, Jojo's older brother, commented, "So happy for both of you!!!❤️.”

Kylie Encouraged Jojo To Come Out

Before revealing Kylie's identity, Siwa announced that her girlfriend encouraged her to come out publicly. After appearing in a TikTok video with members of the Pride House — a group of LGBTQ+ TikTok stars — and posting a clip dancing to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," Siwa recalled speaking to her girlfriend on the phone. "We were both like, 'Technically, I still haven't confirmed it,'" she said of her sexuality on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "And so I was like, 'I kinda just want to post this picture on my [Instagram] story,' and she was super encouraging. She was like, 'Do it!' And I was like, 'All right,' and I did it."

Siwa didn't utter Kylie's name at the time, but she had plenty of loving words to say about her. "I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world," she told Fallon. "It's not something I'm ashamed of. I just haven't shown the internet yet." Ever the doting partner, Siwa recalled, "About 10 minutes before I came out to do this interview today, I was again on the phone with my girl, and I started crying. She's like, 'What's wrong with you?' And I was like, 'I'm just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world, and it makes my heart so happy.' "