The Jackass gang is back for more don’t-try-this-at-home shenanigans. But in Jackass Forever — the franchise’s first film in 11 years — the cast has all grown up (a little) since their early-aughts heyday. That includes Steve-O, who became engaged to designer and stylist Lux Wright in 2018.

Steve-O proposed to Wright while filming his comedy special, Gnarly, in Denver, Colorado, and the couple announced their engagement on social media shortly after. The proposal is documented at the end of Gnarly, so fans can relive the special moment. It begins with Steve-O inviting her onstage, saying, “If anybody saw my first crazy comedy special [Guilty as Charged] then you’ll know that it was largely about me working on me becoming a guy who can be in a healthy relationship, and … I think I found the f*cking one, man.” He adds, “I’m just telling you, babe, as long as we’ve been together there has never been one moment where I doubted that you were the one.” He then gets down on one knee and asks her to marry him, to which she responds: “Yes, baby, yes, of course!” The audience can be heard chanting “Steve-O! Steve-O! Steve-O!” in support of the happy couple.

While her relationship with the famous daredevil boosted her fame, Wright is paving her own career in the entertainment industry. Below, learn more about Lux Wright, the California native (and muscle car enthusiast) who stole Steve-O’s heart.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wright has worked as a stylist on shoots featuring Cher and Kendall Jenner.

Raised in both Stockton and Oceanside, California, Wright now lives in Los Angeles. She holds a degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, and has put it to good use.

Wright has helped style several photoshoots for Architectural Digest, including covers and features with Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner; most recently, she worked on a campaign for UGG Boots featuring Cher. Wright frequently collaborates with photographer and film director Rick Craft on his shoots, and her styling also appears regularly in Santa Barbara Life & Style Magazine.

A lover of all things fashion, Wright runs her own Depop shop, @styledbylux.

She first met Steve-O at work.

Wright first crossed paths with Steve-O at a photoshoot in 2017, after which she slipped into his DMs. “I was so impressed with his overall awareness with everything that was going on during the shoot. I mean, everything,” Wright said on her fiancé’s podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride! late last year. “And how he handled it, how dedicated he was to filming … It was impressive.” They had their first date over dinner at SunCafe in Studio City, California, and the rest is history.

She was an executive producer for Steve-O’s most recent comedy special.

In addition to featuring in Gnarly, Wright is also credited as an executive producer on the film. She also appeared in director Flavio De Feo’s documentary No Pain in Vain: The Shocking Life of Steve-O, which chronicles the comedian’s experience with substance use disorder and his “desperate craving for immortality.”

She loves vintage muscle cars.

An avid Instagram user, Wright often shares selfies, photos of her professional work, and … cars. It seems she has a soft spot for vintage hot wheels.