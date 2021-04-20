Maya Jama May Be Dating Someone New

Taking the reins from Stacey Dooley, Maya Jama is the new host of Glow Up, which has returned for its third series on BBC Three. 2021 is definitely shaping up to be a busy year for the TV presenter, as she has also joined the Celebrity Juice panel as a regular, too. Given that work is clearly a priority, significant others might be taking a backseat. So, who is Maya Jama dating?

Recently, rumours have been rife that the presenter may be dating one of Kendall Jenner’s exes, Australian basketball player Ben Simmons. The pair is said to have been spotted together in Philadelphia after Jama reportedly flew over, and Simmons has been liking some of Jama’s posts, which as we know these days, means everything.

A source told The Mirror: “Things are hotting up for Maya and Ben. They are really into each other and the fact she flew to Philadelphia to be with him says a lot. They had a fun two weeks together. It’s nice to see her so happy.”

The Philadelphia 76ers player had been dating Kendall Jenner since 2018, and the couple were off and on again throughout 2019 and 2020.

Prior to the rumours involving Simmons, Jama appeared to have been enjoying single life. Following her breakup with Stormzy in 2019, the new Glow Up host discussed how much she was enjoying being by herself. “I forgot how much I loved just literally being in a house with loads of my friends, eating, talking, drinking,” she told the Evening Standard. “I was like, I miss this a little bit. I’m having fun.”

In December 2020, it was rumoured that the couple were back together. According to Capital Xtra, a source alleged that Stormzy spent time with Jama over Christmas. However, neither has commented on the rumours, and there aren’t any clues on their social media that would suggest they were back together. The involvement of Simmons in Jama’s love life could also put a stop to the Stormzy reconciliation rumours.

Other than Stormzy and Simmons, Jama has also been linked to other celebs previously. She was rumoured to be dating Love Island’s Wes Nelson, after he shared a photo of them on Instagram. And she was also linked to Drake, after he mentioned her in his song Only You with Headie One; the rapper called her out in the line: “Chubbs might jam this yute for a chain / And give it to a sweet one, called that Maya Jama”.

While Jama is staying relatively quiet about her dating life (which is absolutely fair enough), her work life has been pretty jam-packed since she first started presenting in 2015. Over the past five years, she’s appeared on The Circle, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Big Fat Quiz of the Year among other shows, as well as presenting her own BBC Radio 1 show, and hosting at awards shows including the MOBOs and BAFTAs.

“Whenever someone from my world is new on TV, people start to complain that they’re everywhere. But there’s been similar faces on TV for years and nobody says anything,” she told The i Paper. “People say ‘she’s everywhere’ like it’s a bad thing, but actually it’s my job to be everywhere.”