Winter Love Island May Be Starting Sooner Than Expected

Brace yourselves, die-hard fans of Love Island. We are in for double trouble in 2023 as ITV is giving us not one, but two series of the popular dating show. This includes a return to the Winter villa in South Africa. And yes, you can still expect all the classic Love Island antics — sexy challenges, fit bombshells, and hideaway shenanigans — to remain. And so, here’s everything we know about Winter Love Island 2023 so far.

Winter Love Island 2023 Start Date

Speaking about the announcement, Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller, ITV2, said: ‘‘Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience. So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.”

Fans will remember that Winter Love Island first launched in 2020. It was also Laura Whitmore’s debut as the show’s host. Lockdown, obviously, put a stop to further season and we returned to summer editions in 2021 – won by – and the current season. Per ITV, in 2023 there will be both a summer and winter series, meaning we can expect a whole new host of islanders jetting off to the new villa in South Africa in January, and another crew returning to Majorca in June or July.

Bustle has reached out to ITV for conformation on an air date, but Winter Love Island is rumoured to start on Jan. 16, according to Radio Times.

Also speaking on the announcement, Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment, added: ‘‘After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa. We can look forward to more romances, bromances, and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love.’’

Who Will Host Winter Love Island 2023?

As previously stated, Laura Whitmore made her Love Island debut in South Africa in 2020 and has hosted the series since. However, in August 2022 Whitmore announced she’d no longer be hosting the reality dating show. After months of speculation, ITV confirmed in October that Maya Jama would replace Whitmore, taking over the hosting gig when Winter Love Island starts in early 2023. “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows,” Jama said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get into the villa and meet all of the islanders.”

The voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling was recently confirmed to be taking on narration duties for Love Island USA as it moves from CBS to Peacock, meaning he could be in for quite a few summers and winters of love.