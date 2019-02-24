It's Cuffing Season & Michael B. Jordan *Might* Be Dating Someone New

Despite the internet's vested interest in his love life, it's never been entirely clear who Michael B. Jordan is dating. The Black Panther star is private about his relationships, and he seems to prefer that it stay that way. In fact, he's been quite candid about how difficult the trappings of fame make it to date.

"[If you're seen with someone], they're going to talk about you, they're going to find out who you are," he told GQ in 2018. "And now you and I are forever associated with one another. So now, how do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not — may or may not — hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough."

As such, Jordan said that his dating life has been stunted — a fact that bothers him as he gets older. "Having people who are married around me, a running theme is 'You know when you know.' And it’s one of the most frustrating things to hear as somebody who’s single," he told PEOPLE in his 2020 Sexiest Man Alive profile. "One day, yes, I want children. I want a wife. It’s kind of tough right now when I guess my first choice is always work. But having a family is definitely important."

His single status has led to years of speculation. Per E! Online, Jordan is currently rumored to be dating Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey. The two were spotted leaving a plane together on Nov. 26, wearing almost identical sweatsuits. Neither parties have confirmed if they're in a relationship though.

And it's just one of many speculations that have popped up over the years. Jordan was supposedly leaving the Met Gala with Kendall Jenner a few years ago, which caused a stir despite sources insisting the two simply happened to be leaving at the same time. There were also a number of rumors that Jordan was dating his Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o, which Jordan subsequently shut down. "They're writing their own soap opera that they want to see happen," he told USA Today in 2018. "Me and Lupita? I love her to death. Beautiful girl, very talented. People write their own narratives — I don't have any control over that."

He's also been linked to If Beale Street Could Talk star Kiki Layne and Swedish musician Snoh Aalegra — but only because they appeared in a steamy music video together. There were also rumors he was dating fashion designer Firyal Nur Al Hossain and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, all because she rapped about wanting to date a "Michael."

Speaking of his heartthrob status, Jordan told USA that it's "something you get used to" and that "it's humbling thing when people care about you." Now, he kind of likes to play into it. You might remember the viral tweet about the girl who broke her retainer because she was clenching her jaw so hard when watching Jordan in Black Panther. He offered to pay her orthodontist bills.

You also might remember when writer Bolu Babalola photoshopped herself into a photo with Jordan, joking that they were old flames who lost touch. They actually met in the weeks following, and Jordan joked with her about it in a playful tweet.

Jordan may think he's pretty bad at dating, but if you want to shoot your shot with him, catching his attention on Twitter might be the way to go.