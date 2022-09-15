On Sept. 8, Disney+ premiered its first-ever British original series, Wedding Season. In the comedy-drama, an ill-fated couple, Stefan and Katie, start an affair shortly before Katie’s supposed to wed another man. On the day of her nuptials, the groom-to-be and his family are poisoned. The eight-part series follows Stefan and Katie’s twisted love story as they work to identify the murderer. Rosa Salazar (Katie) and Gavin Drea (Stefan) lead the series alongside actors like Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Bhav Joshi, Callie Cooke, and Omar Baroud.

“From the start of filming [Wedding Season] and meeting my fellow cast mates, I had to hold my tears back from laughing so much,” Baroud, who plays Stefan’s friend Jackson, told Playbill in April 2022. “It was so clear to me that this group of people were going to be in my life for a very long time. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Before the Disney+ show, Baroud was in the BBC drama Baptiste (2019) and the Netflix supernatural drama The Innocents (2018), but much of his training comes from the theatre world: He trained at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and has performed in stage versions of shows like As You Like It, You Bury Me, Shirleymander, and The Last Ones. Presently, he plays the American writer Clifford Bradshaw in London’s Cabaret revival, alongside Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. The production won seven awards at the 2022 Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

The London-based actor has also written his own musical, After Elijah, for which he won the Stiles + Drewe Mentorship Award in 2021. You can find Baroud, who jams out to some Frank Ocean and Kacey Musgraves, on Instagram, where his feed features a mix of promotional images, theatre clips, mirror selfies (thirst trap alert), and photos with friends.