Disney+’s New Series Puts A Horrifyingly Funny Spin On Wedding Day Dramas

Disney+ is having a real moment when it comes to dark comedy. Striking a similarly jaw-dropping tone to Fresh – the streaming service’s hilariously gory horror, starring Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones – forthcoming eight-part series Wedding Season is a disorientating blend of comedy and action. Opening with a dramatic mass murder and the poisoning of seven wedding guests, the show starts on a mysterious cliffhanger, and from here, things only get wilder.

The new series is produced by the team behind BBC’s The Responder, Dancing Ledge, and is written by rising talent Oliver Lyttelton (Cheaters). It’s directed by George Kane (Crashing) and Laura Scrivano (The Lazarus Project). Here’s everything else we know so far.

Wedding Season Plot

“The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé,” reads an official synopsis from Disney+. “Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is…”

Wedding Season Cast

Having previously appeared in American Horror Story: Murder House, and dystopian sci-fi film series Maze Runner, Canadian-American actor Rosa Salazar heads up the cast, playing Katie. She stars opposite Irish actor Gavin Drea, who plays Stefan. A relative newcomer in a lead TV role, he’s previously voiced a number of video games (including Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassins Creed: Valhalla) as well as appearing in Vikings: Valhalla. Elsewhere, George Webster (Finding Alice) plays Hugo Delaney, Ivan Kaye (Vikings) is Mr. Delaney, and Jade Harrison (The Stranger) and Jamie Michie (Game of Thrones) play police officers DCI Metts and DI Donahue respectively.

Wedding Season Trailer

The first preview of Wedding Season emerged earlier in August, soundtracked by Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl" and striking a balance between moody true crime, quick-witted comedy, and all-out slapstick.

Wedding Season Release Date

The new series will land on Disney+ on September 8.