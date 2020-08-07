Sabrina Carpenter Is Dating A Former Co-Star

The Netflix original movie Work It just hit the streaming platform and in it, Sabrina Carpenter stars as an aspiring dancer hoping to earn a college scholarship. Carpenter has been on the scene since her breakout role in Girl Meets World, the Boy Meets World reboot. Since then, she's appeared in Horns, The Hate U Give, Tall Girl, and also has a music career. Along with this budding stardom, naturally, comes an interest in her love life. So who is Sabrina Carpenter dating in 2020?

Carpenter has been connected to a number of her fellow co-stars during her career. As E! reports, her first public boyfriend was fellow Disney kid and Good Luck Charlie star Bradley Steven Perry. The pair were an item from 2014 to 2015. Since then, Carpenter was rumored to be dating Girl Meets World co-star Corey Fogelmanis and Riverdale star Casey Cott at various points. But these days she's is in a serious relationship with actor Griffin Gluck.

The duo met while filming the 2019 Netflix movie Tall Girl and have been dating since about October of that year, PopSugar reports. The two have had a lot of fun together, dressing up as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in their iconic denim ensembles for Halloween, and attending some Golden Globe parties together earlier this year.

Before the pandemic sent everyone into quarantine mode, Carpenter also accompanied Gluck to the New York premiere of his latest film, the Pete Davidson-fronted comedy Big Time Adolescence. As JustJared reports, Carpenter and Gluck walked the red carpet separately but then got cozy together at the after-party.

At the time, Carpenter was in New York rehearsing for her Broadway debut in the musical Mean Girls, based on the popular 2004 movie. Carpenter took over the lead role of Cady Heron but only got to do three performances before Broadway shut down on March 12. But Carpenter is still as busy as ever, promoting Work It and her new single "Let Me Move You" on her Instagram. The song is featured in the movie, so even if we can't all go out dancing we can dance along with Carpenter in our living rooms.