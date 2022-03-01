Fans Are Convinced Sydney Sweeney Just Got Engaged

Sydney Sweeney may play a high schooler on Euphoria known among classmates for her promiscuity, but in real life, the actor’s seemingly been happily boo’d up since 2018. While she rarely speaks publicly about her love life, Sweeney’s been photographed at several events cozying up to restauranteur Jonathan Davino over the past few years. Thanks to photos of the White Lotus star sporting a large diamond on her ring finger published by TMZ on March 1, Sweeney’s fans are convinced the pair is now engaged. Here’s everything you need to know about Sweeney and Davino’s relationship.

More to come...