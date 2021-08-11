There’s one big question hanging over The White Lotus’ upcoming Season 1 finale: who dies, and how?

While the Hawaiian resort at the center of the show is home to plenty of beauty, there’s been a distinct dread lurking beneath each blissfully sunny day since the premiere episode, when we learned someone would die by the time the guests’ stay was over. It’s that delicate balance between satire and mystery that has made fans so eager to watch the series. And in the days leading up to Season 1’s final episode, they got what they’ve been hoping for: a Season 2 for the formerly limited series.

Here’s everything we know about White Lotus Season 2.

The White Lotus Season 2 Story

Although the show wasn’t formally picked up until Aug. 10, White previously told The New Yorker that he thinks he has “kind of has a different way into” a second season. He also hinted to TV Line that, “It would have to be a different hotel, like, say, The White Lotus: San Tropez or something,” which is indeed the plan for Season 2.

According to HBO, the series’ second installment will leave Hawaii and follow “a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.”

It’s likely the show will maintain the structure of the first season, charting the vacation of a group of well-off guests as they charm and challenge the hotel staff.

The White Lotus Season 2 Cast

White has spoken about how an anthology approach will allow him to introduce new actors — and since all the Season 1 actors had only one-year contracts, he’ll need to figure out “who is even available.” Still, he’s more interested in opening up the world of The White Lotus and building out the broader ethos of the show than he is in bringing back fan favorites.

“I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again,” he told TVLine. “But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back.”

Mario Perez/HBO

Given that White has said he wrote The White Lotus at least partially to give Jennifer Coolidge “something that allows her to show the person that I know, not the ‘character,’” perhaps we can at least hope that Coolidge’s Tanya, a wealthy, middle-aged woman seeking companionship and direction, will return.

Others in the star-studded Season 1 cast include Connie Britton, Molly Shannon, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Alexandria Daddario, Steve Zahn, and Lukas Gage.

The White Lotus Season 2 Premiere Date

While White Lotus Season 2 is officially in development, White hasn’t said how much (or how little) he’s written of the next season yet. That being said, White put the show together amid quarantine, getting it from his initial idea to the end of production in the span of a few months. That could mean we’ll see a second season as early as 2022.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.