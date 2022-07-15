Fans fell in love with the perpetual bedhead and harried chef Carmy Berzato in FX’s The Bear, played by Jeremy Allen White fresh off of an eleven-year run on Shameless. But for those hoping to shoot their shot at the “beefy” 31-year-old, we hate to break it to you: White is happily married and has two kids. His wife Addison Timlin is a fellow actor and the pair met while working on a film in 2008 when they were both only 17. The film, Afterschool, also starred Ezra Miller and Michael Stuhlbarg and was about a student who captured his classmates’ overdose on camera.

Following that film shoot, White and Timlin were reportedly friends for years before they began dating. Longtime fans may recall how Timlin’s Instagram is filled with pictures of them together dating back to 2016. Early pictures show them cozying up at movie nights at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery often accompanied by friend, comedian Jared Goldstein. In one fan-favorite picture from August 2016, White is the heart-eye emoji personified as he stares at Timlin in a selfie.

It’s unclear when exactly they turned their friendship into something more, but some speculate that their relationship blossomed as early as 2013. When asked about a boyfriend in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that year, she hinted that her friendship with White had turned romantic. “I've got a sweetheart who I will not disclose,” she said. “We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance.” Three years later she welcomed White to Instagram with a sweet caption, and fans point to this as the moment when their relationship became Instagram official.

Timlin is a lifelong actress, getting her start in theatre at nine years old in a national production of Annie. The Philadelphia native then made her way to Broadway, where she starred as Baby Louise in Gypsy opposite Bernadette Peters. She made her film debut in 2005’s Derailed and quickly got recurring parts on TV shows like Cashmere Mafia, Californication, and StartUp. Millennials may also recognize her as the titular Juliet in the We The Kings music video for their 2008 hit “Check Yes Juliet.” Most recently she acted in the lead role of the 2019 film All Roads to Pearla.

On Timlin’s 27th birthday in 2018, she announced that she and White were expecting their first child together. “We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams,” her Instagram caption read. “Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come ❤️.” A daughter named Ezer Billie was born on October 20, 2018 and Timlin’s best friend, Hollywood darling Dakota Johnson, was named the child’s godmother.

After Ezer’s birth, the couple got married in a low-key affair in November 2019. Timlin posted a picture of the young family, herself and baby Ezer in a short white lace dress and White in a light blue suit, with the caption “We do.” Their second daughter Dolores Wild was born on December 12, 2020 in the midst of lockdowns, and Timlin thanked her sister, mom, and the MCFU nurses and doctors at Cedars Sinai for aiding with the birth.

Timlin is a tattoo afficionado, with more than 30 pieces of ink on her body. In a 2016 interview with WWD she detailed her first tattoo. “I think of them as a timeline of my life. I got my first one at 16. It sits on my shoulder and says, 'the last one,' ironically, but it’s my mother’s handwriting and it’s a poem she wrote when I was born because I’m the youngest of four.”

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin in June 2022. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After The Bear premiered, Timlin shared a sweet message that personifies the strong and supportive relationship they’ve built over the years. “It is always a privilege to witness the work Jeremy puts in and the result will always take my breathe [sic] away,” her caption reads. “Congratulations to the whole team but to Jeremy especially, watching your dreams come true will always put a fire in my heart. I am infinitely proud and also very pleased to turn to you and say-I told you so.” White sweetly responded in the comments: “I love you. Thank you for keeping my head right when things get wobbly. And thanks for always listening.” Awwww.