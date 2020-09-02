Amazon Prime's epic adaptation of The Wheel Of Time is based in an alternate world where magic exists, but only certain women are permitted to use it. The series is inspired by Robert Jordan's best-selling novel saga of the same name, and further details about the show's cast have now begun to emerge. But who is Zöe Robins, the actor who plays Nynaeve?

As the New Zealand Herald reports, Robins is a New Zealand-born actor and model best known for her previous roles in Power Rangers Ninja Steel, sci-fi adventure seriesThe Shannara Chronicles, and the 2019 horror flick Black Christmas. The actor also starred as the lead in the short films $1 Reserve and Auckland Short Stories — and in addition to her on-screen gigs, has appeared in several theatre productions. Prior to her first major roles, Robins completed a number of acting training courses, including The Actors' Program in Auckland, New Zealand, during which she earned a Diploma of Achievement back in 2014.

Robins' latest portrayal can be enjoyed in the small-screen adaptation of The Wheel Of Time in which she plays as the character of Nynaeve, who is described on the show's Twitter as "a woman who refused to believe that she could not help, could not heal those who had been harmed."

The series is set within an epic world where magic is only available to certain women, and centres around the character of Moiraine — a member of the powerful all-female organisation known as Aes Sedai. As Deadline reports, Moiraine sets out on a dangerous journey alongside five young men, one of whom harbours the ability to either save or destroy humanity.

Joining Robins in the cast of the upcoming adaptation are lead star Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Sophie Okonedo as Amyrlin Seat, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, and many more.

The fantasy series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, and was adapted for television by show-runner and executive producer Rafe Judkins of Marvel’s Agents and S.H.I.E.L.D. fame. Commenting on the forthcoming adaptation, the Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, previously described the series as being "endlessly fascinating," adding she was "thrilled" The Wheel of Time would be arriving on Amazon Prime.

As the Express reports, Salke said: "The Wheel of Time is endlessly fascinating and resonates hugely with fans as one of the best-selling global properties, and we were drawn to its timely narrative featuring powerful women at the core. We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with devotees who’ve found the book series transformative and welcome new ones by bringing it to life on Prime Video for viewers worldwide."

The Wheel of Time is expected to air sometime in 2021.