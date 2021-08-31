All The Clues About Who Killed Tim Kono On Only Murders In The Building So Far

As you might expect from the title, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building kicks off with a murder — at least, so think Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin). After their neighbor Tim Kono dies, the three strangers — who bond over their shared love for true crime — begin a podcast investigating his death. Though the police rule the case a suicide after finding evidence of financial struggles, gunpowder residue on Tim’s hands, and a note on his laptop, the trio aren’t convinced. So they set off to find the truth.

In the first three episodes released so far, no one stands out as a suspect. Though no one particularly liked or even really knew Tim, they only had petty grievances with him — namely, that they couldn’t use their fireplaces because of his asthma. Oliver thinks the therapist living downstairs seems “desperate”as he encourages his neighbors to come to him if they’re grieving. And a woman who lived next to the “miserable” Tim for eight years is eager to take over his apartment, but Oliver dismisses her because “no one wants a murder podcast about real estate.”

The only person they’ve managed to rule out in a meaningful way is Howard Morris, whose cat seemed to have made her way through the crime scene only to die later that same night. Despite filing a lot of complaints about Tim (with whom Howard seemed to feud frequently), he faints at the sight of blood, which would make it difficult for him to pull off a bloody murder. He could be faking it, but it seems like he’s off the trio’s radar for now.

Despite their lack of leads, the three do have a few clues at their disposal. They all shared an elevator with Tim just before his death and heard him badgering someone on the phone to send him a package. It turns out to be a diamond ring, which they believe is an unlikely thing to be seeking just before you die by suicide. Charles also saw someone wearing a tie-dye hoodie walking up the stairs as the residents evacuated during the fire alarm just before Tim died.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Perhaps the biggest clue comes from Mabel herself, though she hasn’t yet shared it with her co-investigators. She and Tim grew up together as part of a close friend group, but their relationship fell apart when their friend Zoe was murdered and her boyfriend was sent to jail — even though Mabel knows Tim could testify to seeing someone else. Mabel believes that this could be why Tim was killed, even going to the length of recording a video about what she knows which she titles, “IN CASE I’M NEXT.”

She’s clearly planning to meet the mysterious “G.M.” Tim was supposed to see, but Oliver seems to have turned his attention to a more well-known suspect after his dog gets poisoned (something Howard suspects of his cat as well): Sting.