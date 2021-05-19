Selena Gomez has to be one of the busiest people in all of entertainment — because she really does it all. Since early 2020, the superstar and Instagram titan has released her latest album Rare, switched things up with a Spanish-language EP titled Revelación, created a cooking show for HBO Max called Selena + Chef, and filmed music videos with Trevor Daniel, Rauw Alejandro, and Blackpink. Yet somehow, in between all those busy days, she found time to star in a new series coming to Hulu later this summer.

The trailer for that tantalizingly-titled Only Murders In The Building just dropped on May 19, and it already looks like the perfect mix of comedy, mystery, and thriller that we need on our TVs. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Only Murders In The Building series.

Only Murders In The Building Trailer & Plot

Have you ever gone looking for something exciting to do, and then when you’re right in the middle of it, realizing maybe it’s a little bit more than you were counting on? That’s exactly the feeling Only Murders In The Building looks like it encapsulates, and it’s one we can all relate to, even if we’ve never been involved in a murder mystery.

Three residents in an apartment building — Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short — are strangers to one another to begin with, but they’re about to embark on a dangerous and thrilling mission that will bond them together. The trio may not know each other when the story begins, but they do share one thing in common: a love of all things true crime. All of a sudden, a passion and a hobby becomes all-consuming, as the three find themselves right smack dab in the middle of a crime.

“A great murder mystery unpeels itself, like an onion,” Martin’s character states in the newly-released trailer, a sign that this isn’t going to be a cut-and-dry tale.

Who’s In The Cast Of Only Murders In The Building?

The trailer only shows the three main stars — Gomez, Martin, and Short — and it’s pretty clear that they are going to be the focus of Only Murders In The Building. According to IMDB, they’re also the only ones that are slated to appear in all 10 episodes in the first season. The 28-year-old pop sensation stars as Mabel, and from the short snippet that’s been made available, she seems like a wry and down-for-anything badass. Her one line in the trailer, “the secrets are the fun part,” suggests she’s not scared of anything in this building.

Martin and Short, the more seasoned of the two in the main cast, star as Charles and Oliver, respectively. Martin is also credited with co-creating Only Murders In The Building and even writing it, as he’s a man of many talents. Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan will also be in the cast.

When Will Only Murders In The Building Be Released?

Fans of Gomez and the rest of the cast are surely happy to see the trailer drop, but it’s a little bit of a tease when the show doesn’t come out for months. Those who love all three of the main stars of Only Murders In The Building will have to wait more than three months until the series’ Aug. 31 release date. For now, you can re-watch the trailer and read Hulu’s official synopsis of the series:

“From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”