Prepare For Marco To Shake Things Up In The Kissing Booth 2

The Kissing Booth — Netflix's rom-com following a teen who finds herself in love with her best friend's older brother — was a surprise mega-hit for the streaming service. So much so that they ordered up a sequel, dropping on July 24. And while stars Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) are now in a long distance relationship, Elle sure is spending a lot of time with a hot new student named Marco. So who plays Marco in The Kissing Booth 2? Taylor Zakhar Perez is just as much of a charmer as his on-screen counterpart.

Perez is the sixth of seven siblings in his family. He grew up in Chicago's South Side, and as he mentions on the Kahnversations podcast, he was hustling from an early age. He detailed cars in his dad's auto body shop as a kid, and at just 13 worked lights for a local theater production of Annie his sister performed in. His first encounter with the camera was as a model, appearing in ads for Walgreens and CVS. Perez was inspired to try his hand at the gig after discovering photos of his mom and aunt's brief career as Miller Lite models. The enterprising preteen set up his own booth to take headshots and sent them out to modeling agencies himself.

At the same time, the driven Perez was also lifeguarding. Swimming was an enormous part of the actor's life, even landing him a college scholarship to Fordham. Asked what drew him to the sport he told the Kahnversations podcast, "I think it's the one thing my dad didn't know anything about, so he couldn't coach me on it...what can I know the most that my dad doesn't know...Swimming!"

The Kissing Booth 2 trailer

After graduating from Fordham, Perez began to pursue acting. He scored a few guest appearances on shows like iCarly and Awkward, he eventually landed a starring role in Embeds: a Megyn Kelley executive-produced TV series about cub reporters trailing a long-shot Republican candidate during his Iowa primary campaign. Produced for now-defunct streaming site go90, the show only had one season. But the experience inspired the ambitious Perez to produce his own show, High Expectasians, for Funny or Die.

Outside of acting, Perez is passionate about surfing, sailing, and scuba diving. While his swimming career my not have panned out, it's clear the actor has still found more than enough ways to stay in the water.