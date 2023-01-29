After Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account, fans quickly became concerned for the singer. After receiving multiple calls late on Jan. 24, police responded to Spears’ home in California “out of an abundance of caution” for a “check on her well-being and determined she was safe and in no danger,” a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to People after the fact. Though the Grammy winner previously addressed the incident on Twitter, she’s now explaining exactly why she disabled her Instagram in the first place.

“Yep that’s me … I’m alive and well,” Spears tweeted on Jan. 28, attaching a video of herself “living [her] best life” at a gym. “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV ... yep it hurt my feelings.”

Describing herself as “sensitive,” the musician added that she would “rather take a break” and do an “ice cream diet” anyway. “I’m shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down fans got worried and sent the cops to my house,” she continued. “... it really was uncalled for ... l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad !!!”

In the same Twitter thread, Spears also commented on an earlier incident at a Los Angeles restaurant earlier in January which TMZ characterized as a “bizarre meltdown” that reportedly prompted her and husband Sam Asghari to “storm out” of the eatery. “I mean DAMN come on … three girls at a restaurant came up to me yesterday so drunk and loud and sat right beside me with that gross smell of alcohol and got right in my face ... reminded me of my wedding … I was traumatized …” Spears explained. “This time I said please get the f*ck away from me ... Yes … it’s Britney Bitch !!! I woke up and spoke up for myself … can you believe it ??? Honestly I couldn’t either … so with that said, please again know I’m doing the best I can …”

In conclusion, Spears assured her “real fans,” that she’s “alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day - a new morning anew !!!”

The singer, whose 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, similarly addressed her fans while speaking out about the police’s welfare check on Jan. 26. “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” she began her Twitter statement. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

Spears continued, “This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”