All Of Twitter Is Cringing About This Bachelorette Moment

Chris S. took his Bachelorette villainy to a new level during the Nov. 16 episode of Bachelorette. After not-so-subtly calling out Nayte at the cocktail party the previous week, he awkwardly crashed Michelle’s one-on-one date with Nayte, leading all of Twitter to collectively cringe.

Chris spent most of his screen time lamenting the fact that Michelle hadn’t given him time. It was clear that Chris’ attempt to torpedo the rest of his contestants hadn’t worked. Even though it was abundantly clear that Chris’ plot had failed miserably, for whatever reason, he still felt as though he were owed more time with Michelle.

For most of episode 5, Chris then spent his time eagerly trying to make sense of his current standing with Michelle. As anyone watching could tell, it was clear that Michelle wasn’t all that into Chris. However, he was just too deep down his own rabbit hole to notice. Ultimately, Michelle did make it clear that Chris’ efforts to publicly warn her about all the men in the house, weren’t necessarily appreciated. All in all, putting a swift and gracious end to one of the stranger, and shorter lived villain arcs in franchise history.

Audiences were equally perturbed with Chris’ actions throughout the episode.

Once the viking-themed group date rolled around, the rest of the annoyed contestants, and viewers, revelled in Chris floundering.

Chris also spent a lot of time bemoaning the fact that Michelle hadn’t rewarded him for warning her about people not being there for the right reasons.

Chris’ big plan during the climax of the episode was to crash Michelle’s date with Nayte, and things did not go as planned.

Once Chris and Michelle had a moment to speak, she flatly told him, “I can speak for myself, and I want a man who is going to stand and support me when I peak, and not a man who is going to speak for me,” she told him. Not long after, she let him know that she didn’t see the relationship progressing, and proceeded to walk him out. It’s important to remember that she was already on a date with Nayte, lest we forget, proving that Michelle is one of the better multi-tasking Bachelorettes we’ve ever witnessed.