As everyone knows, the ideal endgame of any season of The Bachelorette is an engagement. The audience knows it, the leads know it, and even the contestants know it. However, without fail, every season gives way to one or even several contestants who just aren’t ready to pop the question when the finale begins to approach. Once the process starts to get real, so do their apprehensions. This was a seasonal phenomenon that was most recently endured by Johnny, the season’s dark horse favorite, and unfortunately, it led to his departure during Fantasy Suites week.

Johnny’s exit, though dramatic, wasn’t all that unexpected. It took a while for Johnny to make a splash during the season. It wasn’t until Episode 5 that Johnny was able to show off his depth; he was awarded a solo date with Gabby that began at a beer-themed spa and brewery, where he was able to display his goofier side. However, it was at dinner during the date when he was able to open up about his struggles with mental health and bring down his emotional walls. “I really do believe what Johnny and I have is really special,” Gabby said after the date. “I really do love the inside of Johnny.”

However, the clearest writing on the wall came during the hometown portion of the season, when Johnny told his parents during their solo conversations that he didn’t know if he was ready to propose. Though his parents tried to offer their son some reassurance, it seems as though Johnny’s reticence to get down on one knee was just too much to overcome.

More to come...