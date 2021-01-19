Queen Victoria Continues To Be The Worst On The Bachelor

There's only one person to blame for Marylynn Sienna going home on the Jan. 18 episode of The Bachelor: Queen Victoria, who stirred up unfounded roommate drama just before the rose ceremony.

In fact, the drama disrupted the entire cocktail party. Instead of using her time with Matt to get to know him better, Victoria informed him of Marylynn's “toxic” behavior, claiming it forced her to sleep on the couch. Naturally, Matt then confronted Marylynn, who insisted she did nothing wrong. She even tried to apologize to Victoria (for what?), but was completely blown off. Yet somehow, Victoria was the one to receive a rose. Thanks, producers!

“I am floored ... she's a good actor," Marylynn said in a confessional, giving Victoria credit for her departure. She clearly wasn't ready to leave. Victoria, on the other hand, was elated by the news of Marylynn's exit. “All the fake b*tches can go home," she told the cameras. In reality, she's just upset that Matt gave Marylynn her favorite flower (an orchid), and she barely got a rose.

Overall, Bachelor Nation is upset to see Marylynn go, and the other girls' lack of willingness to defend her. But they have high hopes for her future with the franchise. A few have even dropped the term "Bachelorette."

After that elimination, an epic return is deserved.