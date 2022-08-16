With hometowns looming just one week away on The Bachelorette, the thought of meeting the contestants’ families was weighing on the minds of both Gabby and Rachel. During hometown dates, the Bachelorette meets the parents, siblings, or even close friends of their suitors, but every once in a while, they also meet a contestant’s child. That’s what would have been in store for Gabby had she elected Nate Mitchell to her final four. However, Gabby realized that motherhood — or being a potential stepmom, in her case — was the kind of commitment she was not quite ready for at this point in her life.

More to come...