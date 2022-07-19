Love is in the air! A new season of The Bachelorette is currently unfolding before our very eyes. Season 19 is quite different from the rest, thanks in large part to the fact that the season features not one, but two leads. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey serve as this season’s eligible bachelorettes, who’ll be doing their best to sift through a dating pool of 32 men in the hopes of finding a fiancé.

Amongst that pool of avid suitors is Chicago’s own Nate Mitchell, here’s everything to know about the 33-year-old featured on Season 19.

Nate Is An Electrician

According to Nate’s LinkedIn, he’s been working as an electrical engineer for nearly a decade. In 2011, he was working as a graduate assistant at Southern Illinois University, where he taught electrical engineering fundamentals. He held that role until January of 2013 when he began working as an electrical analyst for Sargent & Lundy, a Chicago-based company that provides comprehensive energy and engineering consultation for new and operating power plants. It also appears that Nate’s intelligence goes far beyond electrical systems and extends to his emotions. He’s already become a fan favorite on Twitter for speaking up about the difference between expectations and control within relationships.

His Instagram Is Worldly

On his Instagram, he really leans into his trademark dreads, referring to himself as “Floppy Hair Nate” in his bio. His more recent photos include a lot more of himself, as he’s seen posing at Cubs games, and with bulldogs. But a deeper scroll into Nate’s history reveals someone who’s definitely done their fair share of travelling. His feed is full of photos of Rome, Peru, Lagos, Venice, and the Amalfi Coast. He did, however, manage to throw in his own Bachelorette casting pic, appropriately captioned, “Good case of the Mondays.”

Nate Is A Father

According to his show bio, “Nate is looking for a woman who is kind, adventurous, smart and ready to complete his beautiful family.” It’s pretty apparent that Nate has a very special family back home in Chicago, courtesy of his daughter. Aside from getting engaged at the end of this journey, Nate has the illustrious opportunity to become the next eligible father for Bachelor Nation to fawn over, following in the recent footsteps of Akron, Ohio’s Michael Allio.

It’s during Episode 2 when Nate really starts to open up about his daughter. In fact, he began crying while telling the cameras about how much he missed her. Nate also had the opportunity to do so while on a date with Gabby, where the two crossed off two franchise date traditions: helicopters and hot tubs. During their one-on-one time, he gushed about his dedication to his six-year-old daughter, and his love of being a “girl dad.” With glassy and proud eyes, he described his little girl as “the human form of coffee,” adding that “she’s just like me.”

While Gabby was definitely moved by Nate’s fatherly love, she does admit that she’s unsure about becoming a mother so soon, however, she makes it clear that Nate is still very much in the running. For the first time this season, someone actually gets a rose on a date as Gabby awards Nate with one, still eager to learn about his family and especially his daughter.