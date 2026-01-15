For a brief window of time in mid-2025, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson were the internet’s favorite “are they, aren’t they” couple. The two actors met on the set of their action comedy The Naked Gun, and their chemistry in the film and on the press tour set hearts aflame. When their relationship didn’t seem to go anywhere, fans speculated it had all been in the name of publicity — a theory Anderson shut down in a clip from her SiriusXM interview with Andy Cohen set to air on Jan. 20.

Real “Vibes”

Cohen, a longtime friend of Neeson, gave Anderson the opportunity to respond to speculation that they faked their romance for publicity, saying it “bugged” him that people thought this after seeing that “the vibes were real.”

“I don’t like the idea of doing that for publicity,” Anderson told him. “We don’t do any publicity stunts. I mean, he doesn’t do that kind of thing and I don’t do that kind of thing.”

She went on to explain that their feelings were (and are) real. “You know, you fall in love in love stories, in movies,” she said. “You just do. And he’s such an amazing guy, but you know, it takes two to tango.”

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Aug. 3 Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Relationship Evolution

Anderson previously confirmed to People that they were “romantically involved for a short while,” noting that it was “only after we finished filming.” She shared that they had an “intimate week” at Neeson’s house in upstate New York after they wrapped but that she had her own room and their assistants were there, too. “Even family stopped by,” she added.

Dubbing it their “romantic lost week,” she said they “went our separate ways to work on other films.” They enjoyed spending time together again during their summer press tour but dodged relationship labels when asked in interviews. (“I don’t understand the question,” Anderson told Today’s Craig Melvin on July 29.) To Cohen, she fondly reflected on Neeson being “a wonderful man” and a positive presence in her life.

“He’s so supportive of my career, too, which is, you know, I’ve never had that,” she said. “So, it’s nice.”

Now, Anderson describes their bond as “a healthy relationship” and a “friendship.” She added, “It’s a loving friendship, which is really nice,” she told Cohen.