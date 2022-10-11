Despite a promising start to the season, Sierra Jackson has left Paradise. At first, Sierra’s summer romance seemed to be well underway, the former alum quickly coupled up with the franchise’s “zaddy,” Michael Allio. The pair spent the majority of Episode 2 bonding by the beach, where they had in-depth conversations about each other’s readiness for love. While Michael had his anxieties about diving back into the dating pool, Sierra was there to quell his apprehensions. During the season’s first rose ceremony, Michael gifted his rose to Sierra, but that would prove to be the pinnacle of the couple’s short relationship.

The couple appeared to have avoided the drama that usually plagues couples in Paradise, and with no distracting suitors, the pair was able to focus on each other. Granted, that focus appeared to be a little too much for Michael, as he began to feel overwhelmed at how serious his relationship with Sierra was becoming. Sierra attempted to show Michael that she was ready to be a stepmom, or at least that she had thought about it. To her credit, it's that kind of future planning that indicates commitment; however, it may have had the opposite effect with Michael.

Ultimately, Michael revealed that he hadn’t been able to imagine the thought of loving someone else, which may mean their courtship was doomed from the beginning. Their breakup was made even harder to watch after Sierra dedicated a constellation of stars in honor of Michael’s late wife.

Overcome with apprehensions, Michael unsurprisingly broke up with Sierra. Having not built connections with any of the other men and feeling understandably dejected from the breakup, Sierra chose to leave Paradise altogether. Her departure was the second shocking self-exit in as many weeks, considering Teddi Wright’s surprise goodbye in Week 2.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

As for what she’s been up to since leaving Paradise, the 27-year-old has been mostly quiet. Her social media page offers a couple of clues, the first of which is a pinned post from May, featuring some of Sierra’s music. The track is titled “Dark Blue” and was released under the name S.J. The song is available on streaming platforms, and based on the lyrics, the track is about an unexpected breakup, which coincidentally sounds similar to what happened between her and Michael this season. In more recent weeks, Sierra has been strolling through Dallas, happily enjoying the fall weather, with captions that read, “boot season is back.”

Her personal links don’t offer all that much information beyond what can be found on social media. However, for $67 you can reach her through Cameo, where the songwriter is available for bookings. Or, if you need a little more Sierra in your life, she was interviewed by Bustle in February 2022 where she let fans know all tips and tricks to get her signature dewy and shimmering look.