Though many questioned ABC’s decision to cast Clayton Echard as the bachelor, this season of the long-running dating reality show has proven to be captivating. That’s partially due to drama stirred up by contestants like Cassidy Timbrooks and Shanae Ankey. But it’s also thanks to Sierra Jackson and her body glitter, whose epic glow steals just about every scene. Jackson recently told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that the key to her signature shimmer is a “concoction” of products she uses, and I just had to get more details from the reality star herself.

Before you get glowing, prep your skin.“Make sure your shoulder and chest area are moisturized with a light body oil before adding highlighter or glitter to get that healthy glow,” Jackson tells Bustle. Her personal favorite is French beauty brand Diptyque’s Satin Oil for Body and Hair.

After that, Jackson takes Fenty Beauty Body Lava (one of her favorite beauty products) in the shade Cognac and rubs it on her shoulders, collarbone, and upper chest area. To get that extra dose of sparkle you see on screen, Jackson takes a fan brush and lightly grazes it in Fenty Beauty’s Diamond Bomb highlighter (which has larger flecks of glitter) and dusts it on the top. The result is a dewy radiance that Jackson says is perfect for a night out.

As for her cheekbones, the reality star places “a small amount of concealer on the cheeks that’s a couple shades lighter” and blends it in. “Then, apply your blush center, bronzer just underneath blending up, and your highlighter on top blending down,” she suggests. To make sure your glow stays put, Jackson suggests spritzing on a good setting spray (Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray is the one she reaches for) and finishing with a bold, outlined lip.

See more of Jackson’s favorite beauty products below. BRB — I need to add them all to my cart immediately.