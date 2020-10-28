Clare Eliminated A Bachelorette Contestant With An Epic Callback To Juan Pablo

Juan Pablo isn't the only member of Bachelor Nation who's been told off by Clare Crawley. After an intense argument on Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, Yosef was sent home in an elimination that brought Clare's journey on the franchise full circle. "I never thought I'd ever have to tell any man that I would never want them to be the father of my child," Clare told Yosef before unceremoniously sending him home. "And I stand by that."

More to come ...