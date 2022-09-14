We couldn’t be closer to the finish line of this Bachelorette season, and yet, the season is still delivering massive surprises. Tonight’s episode was no different and came in the form of Zach Shallcross’ shocking exit from the show. From the beginning, Zach and Rachel seemed like a rock-solid match for one another, but as The Bachelorette proves, nothing is guaranteed to last forever, especially Zach’s time in the competition.

It’s not as though their relationship’s quick demise came out of nowhere, as there had been some rumblings from Rachel concerning her doubts. During Fantasy Suites, she and Zach decided to spend the night together. However, in the morning, things seemed awkward and uneasy between them. Audiences would then come to learn that Zach had been quite taken aback by their conversation from the night prior.

Zach explained that Rachel had begun questioning if he was old enough to commit to an engagement. (Zach was 25, and Rachel was 26 during the time of filming.) “Rachel’s concern came out of nowhere,” he said. “That scares me. That scares me a lot.” He then sought out a tearful conversation with Jesse Palmer where a clearly vulnerable Zach tried to make sense of his predicament. At the end of the Sept. 6 episode, he pulled Rachel aside at the rose ceremony for a conversation, and the first part of the finale on Sept. 13 picked up with their conversation.

More to come...