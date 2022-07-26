Spoilers ahead for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Welcome to the frontrunners club, Zach! The 25-year-old from Anaheim, California is someone to keep your eye on, not just because he’s easy on the eyes, but because a lot of signs point to him getting down on one knee this season. As you may remember from Week 2, Rachel and Zach were sharing smooches while playing some mini-golf during the cocktail party. As cute as it was, there’s more to the Zach and Rachel theory than just some tender moments.

The Rumors

As is the case with The Bachelorette franchise, it’s hard to avoid spoilers, and Season 19 has fallen prey to leaks just as every season before it. One of those leaks comes courtesy of TV blogger, Reality Steve, who seems to know exactly how long Zach will be sticking around this season.

Before the season even debuted, there were already reports about both Rachel’s and Gabby’s final selection of men. Rachel’s final four is rumored to include Zach, which means that we can at least expect to meet Zach’s family in Anaheim. But Zach might make it even further than that, considering another Reality Steve report hints that Zach makes it all the way to Rachel’s final two. That means there’s at least a 50/50 chance Zach ends up on one knee before the season’s final credits roll.

Reddit Speculates On Rachel’s Supposed Safe House Visit

If a fairly seasoned speculator like Reality Steve isn’t quite your speed, there are also the sleuths in Bachelor Nation who are adding fuel to the fire. The theory comes from Reddit user workingbach13, and it revolves around a June 9 Instagram story post where Rachel appears to be in the same safe house that Clayton Echard and Susie Evans stayed in during their secret engagement. The safe house is the secret residence where season winners stay while trying to keep their engagement under wraps after filming. The theory places Rachel and Gabby at a promotional event in Nashville on June 11, which means that they would’ve likely flown there on June 10, if Rachel was visiting Zach on June 9.

The theory goes on to debunk the speculation that Zach in Texas from anywhere between June 5 to June 9 based on social media activity involving Aven, and Nayte from Michelle’s season. Tino is also supposedly one of Rachel’s final two, but it would appear that Tino was at a bachelor party from June 3 to June 6, or even June 7. So, theoretically Tino could’ve been with Rachel for a couple days during her safe house visit.

The theory insinuates that it would’ve been a tight timeline for Tino to have spent time with Rachel after his party weekend, and before Rachel’s scheduled appearance in Nashville, whereas, Zach’s whereabouts were unaccounted for during that same time period, making it seem more likely that he was with Rachel in seclusion. It’s also worth mentioning that Rachel and Zach posted instagram stories just minutes apart from one another on June 10. Granted, this entire theory only holds weight if you think Rachel was actually in the safe house, but if you do, it’s certainly more than plausible.