Arielle Vandenberg Is “Truly Sad” She’s Not Hosting Love Island USA Season 4

When Peacock premieres Love Island USA Season 4 on July 19, expect several changes, including a new host. After emceeing the reality dating show’s first three seasons on CBS, Arielle Vandenberg explained why she won’t be returning for season 4. “I was cast to be the host of CBS’s version of Love Island and we had 3 amazing seasons!” she captioned a June 30 Instagram post, in part. “Unfortunately, CBS didn’t pick it up for a fourth season. The show is now going to Peacock and it being a different network they are rebranding it completely, including a new narrator and new host.”

That new Season 4 host will be Sarah Hyland. Vandenberg wrote that she is “truly sad” to no longer be a part of the show, especially since she “worked so hard to finally get there and it was an actual dream come true.” But she added that she is “so happy” for Hyland, predicting that her friend is “gonna kill it” in the role she held since 2019. “To sum this up, I just wanted to come here to let all of you know how much I have loved and appreciated your support over the last 3 seasons,” she wrote. “So with that being said… my time on Love Island is over. I have 30 minutes to pack my bags and say my goodbyes.”

For her part, Hyland commented on Vandenberg’s post, “Love you so much!!! I appreciate your support.” The Modern Family alum also shared her Love Island casting news on Instagram the same day. She captioned a photo of herself boating in a bikini, “I got a text!!!! And it’s a juicy one! I can’t wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa.” Before the show’s July 19 Peacock premiere, the actor also teased that Season 4 will be “sexier, steamier, and streamier,” in another Instagram post.

Later, she echoed that sentiment in a recent People interview. “Things are going to be pretty epic,” Hyland told the magazine, highlighting racier content in the move to streaming. “It’s going to be steamier, naughtier. The challenge games are going to be so fun and sexy. And I just really can’t wait for everyone to meet and see each other and get to know each other and create not only hopefully long lasting relationships, but friendships as well.”

In addition to a new host, Love Island USA also traded last season’s Hawaiian villa for one on the California coast. Meanwhile, British comedian Iain Stirling — the original narrator for the U.K. version — is replacing Matthew Hoffman as the Season 4 narrator. “The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board,” Jenny Groom, NBCUniversal’s executive vice president of unscripted content, said in a June statement to TVLine. “Iain embodies everything fans love about the show — humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him.”