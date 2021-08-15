Love Island US returned for Season 3 on July 7, treating viewers to another dramatic summer of lust (and maybe love). Now, fans are days away from finding out who will be crowned America’s favorite couple — and leave the show with the $100,000 prize. However, that also means you’ll have to settle in for a long wait until more Love Island episodes.

The USA network has yet to renew Love Island US for a fourth season, and it will likely be some time before any news. While the second season of Love Island US was renewed in August 2019, Season 3 wasn’t confirmed until January 2021 (although the delay was likely due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, since filming a bunch of horny singles all making out with each other doesn’t exactly mesh will with a deadly respiratory virus). In any event, you can expect news about Love Island US Season 4 to arrive somewhere between now and early 2022.

Given that the show hasn’t yet been renewed, fans will also have to wait until 2022 for any news about casting, as islanders are typically revealed closer to the season premiere. (The Love Island Season 3 cast was announced in late June, a little over a week before the premiere).

As for the filming location for a potential fourth season, you can reasonably assume that the islanders will once again be somewhere warm and tropical. Season 1 filmed in Fiji, while Season 2 was forced to film in Las Vegas due to the pandemic. Season 3 returned to the beach, filming in Nīnole, Hawaii, so production will likely opt to continue that trend barring any complications from the ongoing pandemic.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.