A new Wicked project is coming soon — but sadly, it’s not a third movie with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. On Nov. 25, Gregory Maguire, author of the original Wicked novel that inspired the Broadway musical and two-part film, announced that he was writing a new Wicked prequel novel. This time, he’s telling the origin story of Glinda the Good Witch, played by Grande in the films.

The new book is titled Galinda: A Charmed Childhood, going back to the original spelling of Glinda’s name, and will be a sister novel to Maguire’s prequel novel Elphie: A Wicked Childhood, which was published in March and focuses on Elphaba Thropp’s upbringing. It marks Maguire’s ninth book in the Oz universe, but takes place before the Wicked series.

While Elphie isn’t being adapted into a film (yet), viewers got a glimpse at Elphaba’s childhood in the first Wicked movie, showing the struggles that Erivo’s character had to navigate. Now, it’s her BFF Glinda’s turn, both onscreen and in writing.

What Is Galinda About?

Galinda promises to explore Glinda Upland’s roots as the youngest of four children, who is described in the official synopsis as “both pampered and ignored.” As a kid, Galinda took solace through dance and participated in district competitions, distracting her from “the growing resentments of local merchants who disapprove of her family’s business strategies.”

Universal Pictures

“As her father deftly pivots around the snares and nets laid for him by his competitors, Galinda begins to dance toward a life that might lift her above her proud, if hardscrabble, childhood,” the synopsis reads.

Fans got a glimpse into Glinda’s childhood in the second Wicked film, Wicked: For Good. After Glinda receives her famous bubble, she has a flashback of herself as a child trying to perform magic with her new wand at her birthday party. After her first spell fails, she ends up taking credit for a rainbow that appeared outside, which delights her friends but still makes her feel inept.

When Will Galinda Be Released?

Galinda: A Charmed Childhood will be published by HarperCollins on Sept. 29, 2026. A deluxe limited edition is currently available for pre-order on the publisher’s website.