Wicked director Jon M. Chu has outlined his vision for the upcoming Britney Spears biopic. Speaking recently to the Hollywood Reporter, Chu teased the big-screen adaptation of Spears’ New York Times best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, which hit bookshelves in 2023.

“She represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late ’90s,” he said. “She has a story that deserves to be told properly. There’s a lot about us in it.”

The biopic was first announced in August after Universal Pictures acquired the rights to Spears’ book. “Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with Marc Platt,” the “Gimme More” singer wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, referring to the film’s producer. “He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned.”

Director Chu also confirmed in his THR interview that no casting decisions have been made. “We haven’t written the script yet,” he said. “But in this initial conception, I think it’s a lot about how we treat people, young people, stars that we think we own, women, mothers. There’s a lot of things in there that I would love to explore.”

Britney Spears’ 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chu’s Connection To Britney

The Wicked director also revealed that he was a Spears fan “for many years” before joining the biopic. “I saw her when she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium,” he recalled. “I’ve gone to many of her shows, and she’s always been someone I’ve looked up to.”

Later in his Hollywood Reporter interview, Chu also addressed rumors that Spears might star in another of his upcoming films, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor, which began circulating online after the “Toxic” singer hinted she might be involved.

“You’ll have to ask Britney what she meant by all of that,” he said, adding that it’s “an honor” to be referenced by Spears on social media. “I love that. I think she likes to tease the audience in different ways. So I’ll let it be a mystery on her part, but I’m excited to work with her.”

As The Ankler reported in November, Hollywood heavyweights Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon, and Brad Pitt all made attempts to secure the rights to the biopic, as did several major movie studios, including Sony, Warner Bros., Fox, Disney, and Netflix.