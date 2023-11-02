Britney Spears has thanked fans after the first week sales of her memoir, The Woman In Me, was confirmed to be an impressive 1.1 million

The figures were shared by publisher Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, who also revealed that the accompanying audiobook narrated by Michelle Williams is the fastest-selling audio release in the publisher’s history.

Spears shared a statement thanking fans for supporting her memoir, which also topped the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list on Nov. 1.

“I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” she said.

A Worldwide Bestseller

The Woman In Me enjoyed success outside of the United States, having also been published in the U.K., Australia, Canada, and India.

“The book has been published in 26 languages/territories and is a #1 bestseller with an estimated 2.4 million copies in print globally,” the senior vice president and publisher of Gallery Books, Jennifer Bergstrom, said in a statement shared by PEOPLE.

“It is selling in extraordinary numbers across all editions worldwide, and we expect strong sales to continue throughout the holiday season and beyond,” Bergstrom added.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Britney Teased A Second Book

Spears teased a second book in a now-deleted Instagram post on Oct. 29. “Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on !!! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready !!!,” she wrote.

However, Spears also previously stated that writing The Woman In Me “gave her closure” on the events featured in the book. Sources also told Variety that there is currently no “Vol. 2” in the works.

Spears released the much-anticipated memoir on Oct. 24, almost two years after her controversial conservatorship was terminated.

Some of the most shocking revelations covered in the tell-all include claims that she had an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake, and her turbulent relationship with her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears.