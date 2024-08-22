Eagle-eyed Wicked fans may have uncovered a major spoiler. On Aug. 22, a brand new featurette teasing Jon M. Chu’s big-screen adaptation dropped online, showcasing exclusive behind-the-scenes clips and interviews with the cast, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Although, it wasn’t the film’s lead stars who caught fans’ attention. In the promo clip, director Chu discusses the bond between Grande and Erivo (who play Glinda and Elphaba) in a voiceover. As footage of the pair begins playing, a group of other characters are shown in the background — one of whom looks very familiar.

As some fans pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), one background actor closely resembles Kristen Chenoweth, who played Glinda the Good Witch in the original Broadway Wicked production. “Omg is that Kristen Chenoweth in the background?” one fan wrote on X, prompting another to respond, “It definitely looks that way!”

While the actor’s resemblance to Chenoweth is hardly proof of a cameo, some Wicked fans theorized that her potential role in the big-screen musical might be that of Glinda’s mother.

In 2023, Adam James joined the film’s cast as Glinda’s father. However, the Wicked credits don’t include the character’s mother. This isn’t to say the role isn’t being kept a surprise. But for now, fans will have to wait for the movie’s release on Nov. 22, 2024.

Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Set in the fictional Land of Oz, Wicked follows the green-skinned witch Elphaba, who, after striking up a friendship with her classmate Glinda, sets out on an unexpected path to becoming the Wicked Witch of the West.

Along with Grande and Erivo, the film adaptation, which will be released in two parts, also stars Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, and Peter Dinklage, among others.

Kristin’s Seal Of Approval

Chenoweth, who played the original Glinda on Broadway in 2003 opposite Idina Menzel as Elphaba, revealed to Women’s Health in May that she’s seen early edits of the Wicked movie and “can’t wait” for the world to see it.

“I did cry [watching the trailer],” she confessed. “There’s things that we can’t do in Broadway that they can do in a film. I got really, really excited.”

Chenoweth also offered some advice to Grande during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “What I want to encourage you to do, Ariana, is make Glinda your Glinda,” she said. “Sure, you can tip your hat at me if you want, but really, I just want you to do you.”