ABC Dropped A Subtle Clue That Ben’s Time On The Bachelorette Isn’t Over

It looks like Bennett Jordan may not be the only comeback kid on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette. Ben Smith was eliminated during the hometowns episode, but according to a recent trailer, it looks like he'll be back — at least temporarily.

For their "hometown" date, Ben took Tayshia on a Venice Beach-themed adventure around the La Quinta Resort, where they were eventually joined by his older sister Madalyn and Top Chef's Antonia Lofaso, a good friend and fitness client of Ben's. During their time together, Madalyn helped Tayshia uncover more about Ben, who's been semi-guarded as they've grown closer. Though she helped Tayshia understand how Ben operates emotionally, it didn't completely absolve the Bachelorette's concerns — namely over his hesitancy to say, "I love you."

Ultimately, Tayshia decided to send Ben home after meeting everyone's families because well, he totally choked during their final moments together and couldn't open up. After all, he did say in at the beginning of the episode that he "couldn't cry," which doesn't bode well for the emotional availability Tayshia is looking for.

But will Ben pull a Bennett? It could still happen. In the preview clip for next week, Ben is shown sitting down with Tayshia as he confesses, "I've never felt this feeling, but I'm in love with you." Tayshia's response isn't shown (of course), and Ben doesn't appear in the trailer again (Is that a sign?, but whatever Tayshia decides will certainly change everything.