Why Chances Are High There Will Be A Firefly Lane Season 2

Has that cliffhanger ending got you itching to know whether Firefly Lane will return for Season 2? Fans of Netflix newest hit series are in luck, because the show's first season stopped halfway through the events of Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name. Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) still have plenty of trials and tribulations to face, so even though the series' second season hasn't been greenlit yet, rest assured that the Firefly Lane showrunners still have plenty of source material to work with. Spoilers for Firefly Lane, including possible spoilers for the Netflix series' second season, follow.

Clocking in at nearly 500 pages, Kristin Hannah's 2008 novel, Firefly Lane, centers on Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey: two junior-high-schoolers who fall quickly into kinship over the course of one fateful summer. Beginning with the girls' 1974 meet-cute — after which point they become known as "TullyandKate" — Firefly Lane spools out the next 30 years of their lives, watching their friendship end when one of them publicly humiliates the other, as well as their eventual reconciliation.

The Netflix series finale only hints at why Tully and Kate's long friendship comes to an end, but fans of Hannah's novel have some idea of what to expect from the much-hoped-for Firefly Lane Season 2. It's worthwhile to note, however, that the Netflix series has already deviated from the novel's events in a few major ways, so Tully and Kate's story might change in the transition from page to screen.

Here's how it all goes down in the book. Warning, spoilers ahead.

After a 30-year-long friendship, Tully and Kate have a major falling out when Tully embarrasses Kate, live on national television. Fearing that Kate's fraying bond with her 14-year-old daughter, Marah, is on the verge of self-destruction, Tully invites them to appear on her talk show to talk about their relationship. When they accept, Tully pulls a switcheroo and changes the subject of Kate and Marah's segment to: "overprotective mothers and the teenage daughters who hate them."

It's a betrayal Kate cannot forgive. She ends their friendship right then and there, and the two women don't speak again for several years. Unfortunately, by the time they make amends, one of them is on her deathbed. We won't spoil the Firefly Lane book ending for you here, though.

Netflix's Firefly Lane is streaming now.