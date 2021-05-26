On Valentine’s Day 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their second child. Releasing an image of themselves sitting happily underneath a tree, the royal couple revealed that their son Archie was “going to be a big brother”. With the anticipation that the baby, which they revealed in their Oprah interview will be a girl, would arrive in “the summer”, an important question remains, will Harry and Meghan’s second child have a royal title?

The answer is that it seems unlikely. For one, their son Archie doesn’t have a title. The reason why was is revealed in the couple’s bombshell primetime interview with Oprah, where Meghan claimed that the Royal Family that didn’t want to grant Archie a title — contrary to the popular belief that it was the Sussexes’ choice to forgo it.

Meghan said, “They were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security.” She added that it was disconcerting that “the first member of colour in this family isn't being titled in the same way as other grandchildren would be”.

Archie’s full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, honouring both the Queen’s and Prince Phillip’s last names. Although theoretically, “as a younger child to the Duke of Sussex, the new baby would normally have the title of Lord or Lady”, according to royal historian Carolyn Harris, it’s likely that their second child will follow the same naming convention. That is, “First and Middle Name” Mountbatten-Windsor.

However, things could change when Harry’s father, Prince Charles, ascends the throne. This would make Archie and the new baby the grandchildren of the reigning monarch, which means they become automatically eligible for royal titles. This rule exists due to the Letters Patent issued by King George V in 1917, which means children of the sovereign and grandchildren in the male line are entitled to the HRH designation.

Still, things may change — it’s possible that a new Letters Patent might be issued by Prince Charles, effectively restricting the royal designation to the heir and their immediately family. Harris explains that “the trend in the 21st century royal family is toward fewer members of the monarch's family holding royal titles and becoming full time working members of the royal family”. This may well mean that the Sussex children are unlikely to undertake official royal duties or inherit titles, which is in keeping with what we’ve seen with Archie so far. All remains in the air however, so we’ll keep you updated.