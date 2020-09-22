The release of Little Mix's sixth album Confetti is less than two months away, and with that comes the possibility of a tour. But after the cancellation of their summer concerts due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's still quite a bit of uncertainty as to when gigs will actually make a return in the UK. So will Little Mix tour the UK in 2021?

In August, the group weren't so sure that a 2021 tour would be able to go ahead. "We hope to be able to tour next year," Jesy Nelson told Metro, "[but] obviously nothing is for sure because of COVID. I think we have to wait and see what happens really — I think everyone is a bit unsure at the moment."

Fast forward to Sep. 17 with an appearance on The One Show, the girls revealed that they are indeed heading back on tour in Spring 2021. "We've really missed performing for you and we can't wait to get back on the road," the group wrote on Insta. "The thought of getting back on stage and seeing your faces means the world to us, we cannot wait!" Little Mix has also partnered with Black Minds Matter UK and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, with £1 of every ticket sold being split between the two charities.

The Confetti 2021 tour kicks off in Dublin on April 28 at 3Arena, and concludes in Manchester on May 28 and 29 at the AO Arena. Read the full list of dates below:

April 2021

Wed. 28 — Dublin, 3Arena

May 2021

Sat. 1 — Belfast, SSE Arena

Tues. 4 — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Wed. 5 — Sheffield, FLYDSA Arena

Fri. 7 & Sat. 8 — Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Mon. 10 — Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tues. 11 — Leeds, First Direct Arena

Thurs. 13 & Fri. 14 — London, The O2

Mon. 17 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Thur. 20 & Fri. 21 — Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Mon. 24 & Tues. 25 — Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Fri. 28 & Sat. 29 — Manchester, AO Arena

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 2 and you have until 3 p.m. today (Sep. 22) to get early access to tickets by pre-ordering the album through Little Mix's official site. There are seven variations of Confetti to purchase, including a £53 bundle and special LP picture discs featuring each band member for £32 each or £92 altogether.