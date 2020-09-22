Music
Little Mix Have Got A Jam-Packed 2021 Tour Schedule
The group was forced to cancel their 2020 live shows due to coronavirus.
The release of Little Mix's sixth album Confetti is less than two months away, and with that comes the possibility of a tour. But after the cancellation of their summer concerts due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's still quite a bit of uncertainty as to when gigs will actually make a return in the UK. So will Little Mix tour the UK in 2021?
In August, the group weren't so sure that a 2021 tour would be able to go ahead. "We hope to be able to tour next year," Jesy Nelson told Metro, "[but] obviously nothing is for sure because of COVID. I think we have to wait and see what happens really — I think everyone is a bit unsure at the moment."
Fast forward to Sep. 17 with an appearance on The One Show, the girls revealed that they are indeed heading back on tour in Spring 2021. "We've really missed performing for you and we can't wait to get back on the road," the group wrote on Insta. "The thought of getting back on stage and seeing your faces means the world to us, we cannot wait!" Little Mix has also partnered with Black Minds Matter UK and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, with £1 of every ticket sold being split between the two charities.
The Confetti 2021 tour kicks off in Dublin on April 28 at 3Arena, and concludes in Manchester on May 28 and 29 at the AO Arena. Read the full list of dates below:
April 2021
Wed. 28 — Dublin, 3Arena
May 2021
Sat. 1 — Belfast, SSE Arena
Tues. 4 — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Wed. 5 — Sheffield, FLYDSA Arena
Fri. 7 & Sat. 8 — Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Mon. 10 — Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Tues. 11 — Leeds, First Direct Arena
Thurs. 13 & Fri. 14 — London, The O2
Mon. 17 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Thur. 20 & Fri. 21 — Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Mon. 24 & Tues. 25 — Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Fri. 28 & Sat. 29 — Manchester, AO Arena
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 2 and you have until 3 p.m. today (Sep. 22) to get early access to tickets by pre-ordering the album through Little Mix's official site. There are seven variations of Confetti to purchase, including a £53 bundle and special LP picture discs featuring each band member for £32 each or £92 altogether.