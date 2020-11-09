Be honest, how often have you daydreamed about being the (un)official fifth member of Little Mix? I'd bet more often than not. Lucky then, that Leigh-Anne Pinnock has teamed up with ASOS to create her own ASOS Design Style Edit.

From Nov. 9, you can shop trend-led pieces handpicked by Pinnock herself. It's a limited-edition line-up filled with '90s-inspired pieces, from slouchy mom jeans and oversized coats to cozy knitted loungewear, perfect for working-from-home situations. The ASOS Design edit features both casualwear and sexier party clobber for when we're eventually let outside to socialise, or, you know, Zoom quizzes.

Sticking with the '90s theme, there are also satin mini dresses in "opulent jewel tones" to choose from, while Pinnock has also selected versatile skirts and crop tops that can be glammed up or dressed down. Add a chunky boot or a barely-there sandal to switch up the look with zero effort but maximum impact.

Prices start as low as £10 and you can shop the collection on the ASOS website now. For some inspo, here are six of my favourite pieces.