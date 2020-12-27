At Least One Housewife May Not Return For RHOP Season 6

Following an explosive fifth season, the women of Potomac will have plenty more champagne (and tea) to sip in a potential Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6. The question is less if the Bravo franchise will return next year but when. As far as executive producer Andy Cohen is concerned, the cast should remain intact as well. "I think that's one of the reasons why Potomac is so great," he said on the Everything Iconic podcast in November. "I love what's happening in Potomac."

In Season 5, those women included Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard, and newcomer Dr. Wendy Osefo. Following an on-camera physical altercation between Monique and Candiace, however, the odds of both women coming back for another season seem slim. As viewers know, Monique did not attend the group trip to Portugal and didn't film with Candiace again following the incident, though both women were at the reunion. Gizelle also sided with Candiace, putting a halt on her scenes with Monique as well.

"I don't see a world where the two of us can exist," Candiace told E! News in late October, hinting she would not return for Season 6 if Monique did. Some have suggested that Candiace might not have a choice, however, given some "messy" social media activity. She recently apologized for resurfaced homophobic tweets, and she also reportedly wished death upon a blogger who later passed away.

Paul Morigi/Bravo

Gizelle also weighed in on Monique's future on RHOP during a recent Stylecaster interview. "I tell everyone, 'I don't hire, and I don't fire,'" she said, following her costar's "binder of receipts" moment during the reunion. The EveryHue Beauty founder added, "She obviously she had this big issue with Candiace, and that never really got resolved. So, I don't know what's going to happen. We'll see."

Although the women may reveal their casting statuses on their own in the meantime, Bravo likely won't officially announce the Season 6 RHOP cast or expected premiere date well into 2021.