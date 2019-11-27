Bustle

5 Gifts That Will Werq Perfectly For The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' UK Stan In Your Life

By Sam Ramsden
BBC

The first ever series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK may have recently wrapped up, however, the show's impact on British pop culture has only just begun, and the groundbreaking series has most definitely found a home on this side of the pond. The show's initial success has already led to a second series, and with Christmas right around the corner, I can't think of a better way to treat fans of the fierce franchise than some Drag Race-themed pressies. So, here are 7 gifts for the RuPaul's Drag Race UK lover in your life, so they can celebrate their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent throughout the festive season and beyond.

If you're struggling to land on the perfect gift for your RuPaul-adoring nearest and dearest, panic no more, as you'll have a fabulous selection of Drag Race UK merch to choose from. Standout moments from the latest series, such as the legendary Frock Destroyers, Divina De Campo's day at the races-themed runway look, and everyones favourite Trump-impersonating queen have all inspired some must-have homeware, tech accessories, colouring books, and more — and to make Christmas shopping a tad easier for those searching within this specific category, here are the very best Drag Race UK gifts currently on offer.

Frock Destroyers Official Mug
£14.99
|
Binge Designs
The legendary Frock Destroyers slayed the RuPaul's Drag Race UK runway with an epic performance of their now chart-topping hit "Break Up Bye Bye" — and thanks to the official Frock Destroyers mug, you can be reminded of the formidable threesome during your morning coffee. A perfect way to start the day.
The Vivienne Phone Case
£19.99
|
Binge Designs
Celebrate the first-ever winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK with The Vivienne Phone Case. The tech accessory is suitable for a wid-range of smartphones, and is a brilliant way to honour everyone's favourite scouse queen.
Divina De Campo Zipper Pouch
£9.23
|
Redbubble
Inspired by one of Divina De Campo's most iconic runway looks, this Drag Race UK-inspired zipper pouch is the perfect place to store your cash, cards, makeup, and more.
Blue Hydrangea Tote Bag
£24.99
|
Binge Designs
Drag Race UK's shady Irish sweetheart captured the hearts of the nation during her stint on the BBC reality series, and thanks to the official Blue Hydrangea Tote Bag, your day-to-day errands just got a whole lot more fabulous.
Sashay Away Shantay You Stay Doormat
£29.90
|
Etsy
Deck out your home with one of RuPaul's most legendary Drag Race catchphrases, which is sure to leave a fierce impression on any Drag-obsessed visitors you might host down the line.