The 94th Academy Award had plenty of snubs, surprise winners, and unexpected celebrity exchanges. But one moment shocked viewers more than any other. While presenting Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith looking like “G.I. Jane.” Will Smith did not like the joke — possibly because Jada has been open about her hair loss condition. He stormed the stage and seemingly slapped Rock before going back to his seat.

Audiences at home were confused, and thought that the interaction may have been scripted, but the heated conversation between Rock and Smith that followed the slap was censored for U.S. viewers. According to New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan, who was present at the show, it was not a part of the regularly scheduled programming. As heard by the uncensored Japanese and Australian Oscars broadcasts, Smith told Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth!” When Rock attempted to defend himself, Smith only repeated his sentiment.

When the U.S. broadcast finally turned its sound back on, viewers heard Rock say this was some of the best television of all time before he finally presented the award to winner Questlove for his documentary Summer of Soul.

After winning Best Actor for his role in King Richard, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees for the debacle, rather than thanking them like most winners do. “Art imitates life, I looked like the crazy father just like they did Richard Williams,” he said, comparing himself to his character, the real-life father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams. “Love makes you do crazy things.”

As seen in a video from inside the Dolby Theater posted on Twitter, Smith was comforted off-camera by Tyler Perry and Smith’s fellow Best Actor nominee Denzel Washington during the commercial break. Smith was seen wiping tears from his eyes as he sat back down with Jada, further proving that the moment wasn’t scripted in the slightest. Regardless of how the moment came about, celebrities in the audience were stunned, with Lupita Nyong’o and Nicole Kidman’s reactions perfectly capturing how social media felt.

