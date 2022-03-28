The Oscars have arrived, and so have the stars. After last year’s scaled-down ceremony, the Academy Awards have returned to their longtime home at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, red carpet and all. And as the celebrities made their entrance, so did the memes and tweets from those watching live from home. From the best (and worst...) looks to the unpredictable red carpet interview moments, there’s been plenty to poke fun at.

This year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes are hosting the event — the first trio of women to share the job (“It was cheaper than hiring one man,” Schumer joked in the opening monologue). Schumer wasn’t shy about dragging her fellow movie stars in her first solo monologue as host, poking fun at Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, and Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as films like Don’t Look Up and Being the Ricardos. Many were impressed with her jokes, with one user tweeting: “Honestly bring back Amy Schumer to roast all the other nominees.”

Regina Hall also killed her solo moment, which she used to bring a group of attractive men onstage — for a PCR test, of course (to be conducted backstage, with her tongue, naturally). “Regina Hall has low-key been one of the funniest women in Hollywood for nearly 25 years.” Another Twitter user wrote. “She's absolutely killing her #Oscars co-hosting gig.”

Twitter was also buzzing about Beyoncé’s opening performance of “Be Alive.” The star sang from a tennis court in Compton, Los Angeles, backed by a live orchestra and a troupe of dancers. It was quite the spectacle, and viewers ate it up. As one user wrote, “Y’all better put Beyoncé whole performance on Twitter. No clips and bullsh*t. THE WHOLE PERFORMANCE!!!!!!”

Below, the best memes and tweets from the 94th Academy Awards (so far)