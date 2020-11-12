Fans Spotted A Major Clue That Tayshia's Ex-Husband May Appear On The Bachelorette

After Tayshia Adams replaced Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette, it seems another person may be heading to the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs to spice things up. According to Cosmopolitan, Tayshia Adams' ex-husband might be on The Bachelorette this season, a surprise that was accidentally uncovered by a very clever TikTok user.

Per Cosmo, TikToker @bigmoodbayley discovered the unexpected arrival of Tayshia's ex-husband because of closed captions on a teaser posted by The Bachelorette's own Twitter account. In the clip, shared on Tuesday, Nov. 10, there was a voiceover of a man saying, "It's only a matter of time before she realizes the truth." Unfortunately, the mystery seemed to have been spoiled when the captions revealed the man as the lead's ex-husband Josh Bourelle.

Neither the show nor ABC has officially confirmed that Josh would show up to support and/or confront Tayshia during the season. In fact, the teaser doesn't even show him on set. But as the magazine pointed out, it looks like ABC tried to do some damage control by deleting captions after fans began to speculate about what was happening.

Then again, the teaser could just be a red herring. On Nov. 9. Tayshia told US Weekly that she hadn't heard from Josh after it was announced that she was officially the Bachelorette. "Just let a girl live," she told the outlet before speaking openly about not letting her romantic past define her future.

Tayshia married Josh in February 2016 after meeting in college and dating for six years. He then filed for divorce in October 2017. This was well before she appeared as a contestant on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, where she made the final three before Colton proposed to his now ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph. Her failed marriage to Josh was something she opened up about on the show. "I was married and I got a divorce," she told Colton. "I actually married my first boyfriend and I was with him for about six years or so."

While Tayshia hasn't commented on her current relationship with her ex-husband, she did claim during an interview on Nick Viall's podcast that Josh had cheated on her, so they may not be on the best terms. "My ex was unfaithful as well," she said. "He was moving on, and I just was kind of forced to in a way." In an October interview on the Click Bait podcast, she said they did everything in their power to stay together before splitting up. "When things were getting really bad, we were like, 'Okay, we need to go see a counselor,'" she said. "Actually, that was my doing, because I knew I needed to do absolutely everything in order to know that was the end of the road."