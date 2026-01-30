Sandwiched between Heated Rivalry and the 2026 Winter Olympics, Netflix’s Finding Her Edge arrived right on time for cozy, mid-winter marathoning. The YA series (an adaptation of Jennifer Iacopelli’s novel of the same name) follows the love triangle between a young ice dancer, Adriana, and her past partner, Freddie, and present one, Brayden, the bad boy she’s pretending to date for sponsorship prospects.

Since its Jan. 22 premiere, the series has achieved a foothold in the streamer’s Top 10 TV chart. And while viewers have poked fun at certain elements of Finding Her Edge — like the actors’ skating doubles, which some have noted are a little too obvious — there’s enough impassioned discourse to warrant a follow-up installment. So, will there be a Finding Her Edge Season 2?

Here’s everything to know so far. Spoilers ahead!

The Team Weighs In

As of writing, Netflix has not addressed the fate of Finding Her Edge one way or the other. However, in a recent interview with What’s on Netflix, showrunner Jeff Norton shared a promising update from the creative side.

On the way back from filming in Paris — where part of the action for Season 1 takes place — he started writing. “I think for me, it’s really about the emotional lives of the characters and exploring that some of them have got what they want by the end of Season 2,” he said. “But the interesting dramatic question is: is it what they need? That’s the element emotionally I want to explore.”

Netflix

Norton also acknowledged Adriana’s family ice rink being acquired by their rivals, the Voltage Skating Academy, at the end of Season 1. “There’s an interesting dynamic to play with that as well,” he said. “At some point, the Russo skaters are going to have to merge with the Voltage skaters. And I think there’s lots of friction to be mined there.”

About The Love Triangle...

While many fans were disappointed that Adriana chose Freddie at the end of Season 1 — which also happens in the book — Iacopelli explained her thinking to Swooon. “Neither one of these boys is an incorrect choice,” she said. “But, if I’m 16 years old, and the boy I have been in love with since I was 9-10 years old, confesses to me that he still loves me, and there’s a chance for me to see whether or not that works… Brayden Elliot is a wonderful dude, but [Adriana’s] got to give [Freddie] a shot.”

She also teased that there’s always the possibility “we reopen that door.” In fact, in a separate interview with Woman’s World, she appeared to hint at something in the works. “If anyone does a deep dive into my publishing deal announcements, there has been no announcement about a second book specifically, but I am currently under contract for a new YA book,” she said. “Do with that what you will.”