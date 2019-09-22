What To Expect From The Peaky Blinders Film After *That* Explosive Series Ending

Warning: Spoilers for Peaky Blinders Season 6 finale ahead.

After six explosive seasons, BBC One’s Peaky Blinders has come to an end. Much to the delight of fans, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) survived the finale, but is this the last we’ll see of him? Fear not, as there has been talk of a big screen adaptation for quite some time. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Peaky Blinders film.

Series creator Steven Knight confirmed back in early 2021 that a Peaky Blinders film is indeed on the horizon, telling Deadline that his “plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie.” He added, “That is what is going to happen.”

Speaking to BBC News in January 2021, Knight also disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic derailed plans for a seventh season, making way for a potential movie, instead. “We felt what would be a great idea, almost in place of that seventh series, is to go onto the big screen,” he explained, per Digital Spy.

As for the plot of the Peaky Blinders film, details are unsurprisingly in short supply. Although, speaking to Radio Times, show writer Knight has teased some details of what fans can expect, revealing that the film will be set during the Second World War.

“I know what's going to happen in those stories, and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in,” Knight explained, adding that the character of Polly Gray — portrayed by the late Helen McCrory — will “remain a fundamental part of the movie.”

Opening up further about some of the movie’s early plot details, Knight also confirmed to Digital Spy: “We're going to make a film — a feature film — which will move the world on, and then once we've moved the world on into the Second World, we'll see where that takes us.”

Similarly to the plot, full details of the Peaky Blinders movie cast are yet to be announced. However, speaking to Digital Spy, Knight has confirmed that talks with “many great actors” are currently underway, and revealed that the characters of Tommy and Arthur Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson, will be part of the big screen continuation.

In addition to returning favourites, Knight also teased that fans should expect some new faces in the forthcoming movie. “I think what we want to do is keep surprising people, and keep breaking new talent.” Knight continued, “Because it's all out there, and there is a sort of consistency — what we're doing is finding really good actors from a working-class sort of background, and telling that story. That's what we're trying to do.”

As Radio Times reports, production on the Peaky Blinders film is not scheduled to commence until early 2023, meaning fans shouldn’t be expecting a release date anytime soon. In the meantime, you can catch up on all six seasons of the hit drama on BBC iPlayer.