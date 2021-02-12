To All The Boys Novelist Jenny Han Teased There Could Be More To Lara Jean & Peter's Story

When To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Always and Forever takes its bow on February 12 on Netflix, the love story between Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) comes to an end. The hopeful high school graduates are suddenly faced with the grueling process that is college admissions, and along with that, their love is tested in a way they least expected. But after this latest test, could there possibly be more in store for them? Could there be a To All the Boys 4?

Right up front: earlier this year in January, Netflix announced that the To All the Boys franchise would end with Always and Forever, per Variety. Bittersweet news for fans, but there's hope yet that Lara Jean and Peter's story might find life elsewhere.

When it comes to whether there may or may not be a fourth To All the Boys I've Loved Before book, the door could still be open. As you may or may not already know, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before films are based on a book trilogy written by author Jenny Han, who's gone on record several times to talk about a potential fourth installment to the Lara Jean story.

Back in 2017, following the release of Always and Forever, Lara Jean, Han spoke with Publishers Weekly about that novel being the end of Lara Jean's story. She said, "I did only intend to write two books. I’ve always thought of the first two books as two halves of a heart, but, when I was starting my next book, I kept thinking about Lara Jean and what would happen next. There were things that couldn’t fit in P.S. I Still Love You that could be explored in a third book." She continued, "Ultimately, I want readers to feel satisfied with the trilogy as a whole. I think of Always and Forever, Lara Jean as dessert. I want it to be enjoyable."

More recently however, Han has gone on record to say that the door isn't shut, per se. Last February, Han appeared on BuzzFeed's AM to DM to chat about P.S. I Still Love You, and when she was asked whether there could be a fourth novel sometime down the line, she said, "Never say never." She went on to say, "It's been really exciting to see the story live in a different space and all these different interpretations of it, and hopefully that will just continue to grow."

So while Netflix is closing the door on the To All The Boys franchise, fans can still hold out hope for another Lara Jean and Peter-centric novel.