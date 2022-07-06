7 Iconic Celebrity Wimbledon Moments Worth Remembering

Easing the boredom of a rained-off men’s quarter final back in 1996, Sir Cliff Richard performed an impromptu twenty-minute gig for Centre Court, with tennis players Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver providing backing vocals for his cover of “Singin’ in the Rain.” Richard later told The Guardian: “It was all totally unplanned... It was a wonderful accident, and I'm happy to have been a part of it.”