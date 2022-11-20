Claire Foy & Rooney Mara Revisit A Devastating Tale In Women Talking

Trigger Warning: This story includes references to sexual abuse and assault.

Miriam Toews, who grew up in a small Mennonite community in Canada until she was 18, started important conversations with her 2018 novel Women Talking. The work was inspired by the true story of women in a Mennonite colony in Bolivia who were sexually abused. Between 2005 and 2009, girls and women in the colony woke up with bruised bodies and bloodied sheets.

Some fundamentalist members blamed the attack on demons trying to punish the women for their sins, others gaslit the experiences, calling it a figment of their imagination. The truth however is bone chilling. Groups of men broke into their rooms, drugged them with cattle anaesthetics, and went on to rape them. While Toews’ story begins after the women of the town discover the truth and follows a fictional path, it is inspired by true events. Below, find out everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

Women Talking Plot

Centred around themes of sexual abuse and religion, the film follows a group of women as they realise they’ve been drugged and abused by men in their Mennonite community. Through the story, the women strive to hold onto their faith as they process the truth.

Most of the film unfolds in a hayloft where a makeshift council of the women attempt to tackle the situation at hand, pondering between fight, flight or absolute silence. When Mariche (Jessie Buckley) attacks the men with a scythe, the police are called, but not to protect the women as you would assume. Instead, the community hoped to safeguard the perpetrators from the victims’ rage.

The patriarchal society leaves the women with two choices: either to forgive the abusers or leave the colony and as a result, lose all chances of entering heaven.

Women Talking Cast

Along with Mara as the central character Ona and Foy as Salome, Frances McDormand portrays Scarface Janz, while Judith Ivey is in the role of Agata. Ben Whishaw stars as August Epp. Meanwhile, McDormand also served as a producer, with Brad Pitt, Lyn Lucibello Brancatella, and Emily Jade Foley serving as executive producers. Director Sarah Polley is at the helm of the project.

The film festival circuit has been in awe of cinematographer Luc Montpellier for creating a dark thematic atmosphere and Hildur Gudnadottir’s dramatic theme score.

Women Talking Trailer & Release Date

The trailer, released last month, offers a glimpse at the harrowing decision the women face: “Stay and fight, or leave. They will not do nothing.”

We have a while to wait for the film, as the hotly-anticipated title will be released in UK cinemas on Feb. 10, 2023.