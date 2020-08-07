Following in the footsteps of other classic dance movies like You Got Served, Save the Last Dance, and Dirty Dancing comes Netflix's entry into the genre: Work It (out now). There are many hallmarks to a classic dance movie: a budding romance, killer choreography, and last but not least, a competition to prepare for.You Got Served had the Big Bounce, Save the Last Dance had Julliard auditions, and Dirty Dancing had the Kellerman's talent show. Naturally, Work It also has its own big name competition: the aptly titled "Work It." But does the film's dance competition, Work It, actually exist?

Work It tells the story of Quinn (Sabrina Carpenter), a high school senior hoping to get into her dream college. Determined to make her dream a reality, she decides to spice up her extracurriculars by trying to join her high school's world renowned dance team. Naturally, there's a snag there, too: she's not the greatest dancer, and not only does she not make the cut, she manages to make a rival of the team's captain (Keiynan Lonsdale).

Left to her own devices, she and her bestie (Liza Koshy) turn to creating their own dance team, drawing from some of the school's misfits and less-popular students to create a rag-tag dance crew in order to compete in the prestigious Work It dance competition.

And while the film is a work of fiction, there is a touring dance competition named Work It — and it's aimed at dancers at all ages and skill levels. Moreover, it also features categories focusing on several different types of dance, not just modern or hip hop. But the connection between the film and this particular competition seems to be in name only, as there's no indication on either the competition's website or its social media to indicate that they had any hand or input in Work It. But if you're looking for more Work It after Work It, you can check out the competition and even consider entering.