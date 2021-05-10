10 Worst Celebrity Tattoos That Made You Cringe

This tattoo fail could’ve turned out much worse. In 2018, Zayn debuted new ink of Gigi Hadid’s eyes. But when the pair broke up a year later, fans started to realize that having your ex staring at you whenever you look in the mirror is not ideal. Fortunately, the two got back together and are now parents to their 8-month-old daughter Khai, which makes this tattoo only slightly better.